Mizoram floods and landslides evacuate 100 families, 200 travelers stranded
Heavy rains in Mizoram have triggered major floods and landslides, forcing at least 100 families to evacuate from Tlabung and surrounding areas in Lunglei district.
About 200 travelers are stranded at Bualte village after a landslide blocked National Highway 54.
With rivers overflowing and roads cut off, the government is urging tourists to hold off on visiting for now.
Tourism department asks visitors to reschedule
Nonstop downpours are making cleanup tough: Fresh mudslides keep blocking efforts to clear debris and restore highways.
The tourism department has asked people to reschedule trips as more disruptions are likely.
Serchhip district saw the heaviest rainfall in the last day at 34mm, with Khawzawl and Siaha not far behind.
Farmlands are flooded too, so it's a rough time all around for locals and visitors alike.