Mizoram police seize heroin and meth worth over ₹8cr

The Champhai Special Task Force stopped a truck headed to Aizawl and found 9.79kg of methamphetamine packed in bundles, valued at ₹7.83 crore, with the driver arrested.

Meanwhile, police nabbed a Myanmar national carrying heroin in a maxicab and caught two men from Assam with more heroin in Aizawl's Zemabawk area.

All cases are now under investigation as per the NDPS Act.