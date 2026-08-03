Mizoram police seize heroin and meth worth over ₹8cr
India
Mizoram police pulled off three big anti-drug operations on August 1, 2026, seizing heroin and methamphetamine worth over ₹8 crore.
The raids happened in Champhai and Aizawl districts, leading to four arrests, including a Myanmar national.
Methamphetamine, known as "crazy drugs," is banned in India.
Champhai STF seizes 9.79kg meth ₹7.83cr
The Champhai Special Task Force stopped a truck headed to Aizawl and found 9.79kg of methamphetamine packed in bundles, valued at ₹7.83 crore, with the driver arrested.
Meanwhile, police nabbed a Myanmar national carrying heroin in a maxicab and caught two men from Assam with more heroin in Aizawl's Zemabawk area.
All cases are now under investigation as per the NDPS Act.