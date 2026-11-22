MMRDA orders Mumbai airport operator remove mosque near Terminal 2
Mumbai's airport operator has been ordered by the MMRDA to remove a mosque built close to Terminal 2, saying it was put up without official approval on government land.
The notice warns that if the removal does not happen, legal action could follow, making an already tense dispute even more complicated.
Kirit Somaiya raises airport security concerns
BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya claims the mosque sits on 5,000 square feet of encroached land and raises security concerns because of its location near the airport.
Mosque representatives disagree, insisting they had all the right permissions and that airport officials, including former operator GVK, knew about it.
The case is now with the Bombay High Court and has sparked political debate, with some accusing the Maharashtra government of bias.
The government says it is just cracking down on illegal buildings, not targeting any community.