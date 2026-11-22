BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya claims the mosque sits on 5,000 square feet of encroached land and raises security concerns because of its location near the airport.

Mosque representatives disagree, insisting they had all the right permissions and that airport officials, including former operator GVK, knew about it.

The case is now with the Bombay High Court and has sparked political debate, with some accusing the Maharashtra government of bias.

The government says it is just cracking down on illegal buildings, not targeting any community.