MNS leader detained prior to anti-trader rally India Jul 08, 2025

Avinash Jadhav, a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, was picked up by police in Thane just before he could lead a rally in Mira Bhayander.

The event followed an incident where MNS members attacked a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi, leading to police cases against seven activists.