MNS leader detained prior to anti-trader rally
Avinash Jadhav, a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, was picked up by police in Thane just before he could lead a rally in Mira Bhayander.
The event followed an incident where MNS members attacked a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi, leading to police cases against seven activists.
Jadhav's arrest and rally
Jadhav's arrest—citing 28 pending criminal cases and worries about unrest—comes as tensions rise over language and identity in Maharashtra.
Even without official permission, MNS pushed ahead to demand more rights for Marathi speakers.
The situation shows how debates over language can quickly spark bigger conflicts about community and belonging.