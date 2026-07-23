Mobile internet services suspended around Jantar Mantar till midnight
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar till 12 midnight. According to the order, the Union Home Secretary, after being satisfied that the measure was necessary, directed the suspension "in the interest of public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any offense."
Reuters
Telecom companies asked to disable mobile data services
Reuters reported that the government had ordered telecom companies to disable mobile data services in central parts of Delhi, in and around the site of protests, adding that the companies have complied with the order.
The news agency's correspondents said there was no mobile data connectivity in many parts of central Delhi, with many vendors, merchants, and restaurants reporting difficulty accepting digital payments.
CP
CP shops asked to close by 6:30pm
All shops, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place, where protesters had gathered, were also ordered to close by 6:30pm on Thursday.
"As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments...shall close for the day by 6:30pm," the advisory by New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said.