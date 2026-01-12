Next Article
Modi and German Chancellor honor Gandhi, kick off key talks in Gujarat
India
Prime Minister Modi and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi—a place central to India's freedom story.
After honoring Gandhi, they headed to the Sabarmati Riverfront for the International Kite Festival.
Why this visit matters
Beyond the ceremony, the leaders are marking 25 years of India-Germany partnership with big-picture talks on trade, tech, climate action, and global issues.
With Germany being a major investor and partner for green projects in India, their discussions could shape future jobs, sustainable development, and international cooperation—making this more than just a diplomatic photo op.