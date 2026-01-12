Modi and Merz team up to boost India-Germany partnership—education in the spotlight
Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Merz met in Ahmedabad to celebrate 25 years of India-Germany partnership, firming up a comprehensive roadmap to expand ties in education, tech, trade, and more.
Their visit included stops at Sabarmati Ashram and the International Kite Festival, setting a friendly tone for deeper collaboration.
Why does it matter for students?
Germany is quickly becoming a top pick for Indian students—applications jumped from 13% to over 32% in just three years.
With perks like free visas for short-term exchange programs, tuition-free public universities, paid internships, and 18-month post-study work permits, over 60,000 Indians are already studying there.
If you're thinking about studying abroad without breaking the bank (and want stability), Germany's looking pretty appealing right now.