Modi and Merz team up to boost India-Germany partnership—education in the spotlight

Why does it matter for students?

Germany is quickly becoming a top pick for Indian students—applications jumped from 13% to over 32% in just three years.

With perks like free visas for short-term exchange programs, tuition-free public universities, paid internships, and 18-month post-study work permits, over 60,000 Indians are already studying there.

If you're thinking about studying abroad without breaking the bank (and want stability), Germany's looking pretty appealing right now.