Modi and Putin to discuss Arctic plans at BRICS summit
At this year's BRICS summit, Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin are set to talk Arctic plans: think new trade routes and resource development.
Both countries have been working on teaming up in Russia's Arctic, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov writing in Arctic.ru that "According to some experts, the Arctic could become a major area of cooperation between Russia and India over the next 20 years."
India plans 1st NSR cargo 2027
India is gearing up to send its first cargo ship through the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2027, which could make trips to Europe way faster, up to 40% shorter than using the Suez Canal.
The two countries are also looking at building ships for India at shipyards in Russia's Arkhangelsk region and developing port facilities.
Plus, Russia's Arctic is packed with valuable stuff like LNG, nickel, copper, and rare earth metals, so there's a lot on the table for both sides.
Rosatom to sign India ice-strengthened-ships MoU
Russia's nuclear company Rosatom will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India to provide ice-strengthened ships for the NSR.
As climate change opens up more of the NSR, this move shows both countries are serious about making their partnership work in this strategic zone.