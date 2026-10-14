Modi event with Culture Minister, VP book launch, SC hearings
October 14 is shaping up to be a busy day: Prime Minister Modi is set for an event with Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while Vice President C P Radhakrishnan heads to a book launch.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will take up hot topics like age checks for buying alcohol and an elephant corridor passing through different states.
ED-Mamata plea, Meerut sentence, Amethi switches
The Supreme Court will also look into a plea about the Enforcement Directorate's search tied to then West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
A high court hears an appeal for capital punishment in a terror funding case, and the CBI pushes its side on the excise policy issue.
On the political front, Meerut will announce the sentence for Muskaan and Sahil in the Saurabh murder case, and BJP leaders (including Smriti Irani) will officially welcome Samajwadi Party legislators switching sides in Amethi.