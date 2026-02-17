PM Modi, Macron inaugurate India's first private helicopter assembly line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have inaugurated the assembly line of H-125 helicopters, which is located in Karnataka, during an event in Mumbai. The facility, set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus, is India's first private sector helicopter final assembly line. It marks a significant step in India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and strengthens the strategic partnership between India and France .

Economic impact The 'Made in India' H-125 to serve Indian armed forces The "Made in India" H-125 helicopter will cater to the Indian armed forces' need for a light multi-role helicopter. It will also open up new civil and para-public market segments. The helicopter is expected to play a key role in army operations on India's Himalayan frontiers. A military version, the H125M, will also be produced at this facility with high levels of indigenized components and technologies.

Product features Airbus's H-125 helicopter can be reconfigured for various missions The H-125 helicopter is a part of Airbus's Ecureuil family and has logged over 40 million flight hours globally. It can operate in extreme environments and be reconfigured for various missions such as aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance services, and passenger transport, among others. Notably, it is the only helicopter to have landed on Mount Everest owing to its agility in high-altitude operations.

Advertisement

Diplomatic relations India, France upgrade ties to 'special global strategic partnership' At a joint press conference, PM Modi called France a "special partner" and stressed that India and France will manufacture the H-125 helicopter in India. He said the helicopter can fly to the heights of Mount Everest. The two countries have decided to upgrade their relationship to a special global strategic partnership. "India and France ties know no boundaries," he said, adding that this partnership is for global stability.

Advertisement