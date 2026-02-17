Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Macron 

French President Emmanuel Macron met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Tuesday. The three-day visit aims to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence and explore a potential multibillion-dollar fighter jet deal. This is Macron's fourth visit to India since taking office in 2017. The discussions will also cover regional and global issues, as well as the progress of the India-France strategic partnership.

Partnership review Talks to include comprehensive review of India-France strategic partnership The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the talks will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership. The discussions are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. A potential contract for 114 additional French fighter jets is also likely to be part of deliberations.

Innovation celebration PM, Macron to inaugurate India-France Year of Innovation 2026 At around 5:15pm PM Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. They will address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries. PM Modi and Macron are also scheduled to inaugurate India's first helicopter final assembly line via videoconference from Mumbai. The facility is a joint venture between India's Tata Group and Airbus in Vemagal, Karnataka.

Advertisement

Economic diversification France's defense and economic partner Macron's office said the visit aims to "further strengthen cooperation" with India and "diversify" France's economic and trade partnerships. India, which has a population of 1.4 billion people, is on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy. In recent years, Paris has become one of New Delhi's key defense and economic partners.

Advertisement

Defense diversification Proposed purchase of Rafale jets cleared by India Over the past decade, New Delhi has sought to reduce its dependence on Russia for military equipment. The proposed purchase of Rafale jets has been cleared by India's defense ministry, with "the majority" of them to be manufactured in India. This week, sources told NDTV that India had approved a proposal worth ₹3.25 lakh crore to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).