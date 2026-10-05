Modi meets Parmelin in New Delhi to boost TEPA
Prime Minister Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin met in New Delhi to take India-Switzerland relations up a notch.
Their main focus? Making the most of the India-EFTA trade deal (TEPA), which kicked off last year, to boost trade, investment, and tech collaboration between the two countries.
EFTA eyes $100 billion for India
They're aiming big: $100 billion in EFTA-country investments in India over 15 years.
The talks also explored more opportunities for Indian exports (think agriculture and pharmaceuticals), plus deeper partnerships in nuclear energy and defense.
Good news if you're thinking about studying or working abroad: new agreements will make it easier for Indian students and professionals to head to Switzerland.
Parmelin described his visit as a "stepping stone" toward deepening their partnership.