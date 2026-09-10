Modi to welcome BRICS leaders at 18th summit in Delhi
Delhi's Bharat Mandapam is gearing up to host the 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit on September 12-13, with Prime Minister Modi welcoming leaders from all 11 member countries, including Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, India, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
The focus will be on multilateralism, trade, investment, energy and food security, supply chains and global governance.
Top BRICS leaders confirmed, Guterres joins
Top names like Xi Jinping (China), Vladimir Putin (Russia), and Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) are confirmed.
On September 13, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joins in for wider discussions on global governance.
Before the summit kicks off, Prime Minister Modi will address the BRICS Business Forum on September 11, where business leaders from companies like Huawei and Alibaba will talk trade, tech, and investment.
Delhi is stepping up security to make sure everything runs smoothly.