Modi urges Indian pharma to aim for world's top 5
During his 80th Independence Day speech, PM Modi encouraged Indian pharma companies to aim for a spot among the world's top five.
India is already the third-largest producer by volume and 11th by value, with a homegrown market worth $60 billion, expected to more than double by 2030.
India pharma exports $30.5B
India leads the world in generic medicines, making about 60,000 brands across 60 treatment areas.
Exports have jumped from $1.9 billion in 2000-01 to $30.5 billion in FY25, with half headed to highly regulated markets like the US and Europe.
Sun Pharma plans Organon acquisition
No Indian company sits in the global top five yet, but Sun Pharma's announced plans to acquire U.S.-based Organon & Co.
upon successful consummation of the transaction, it is poised to be among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies with a combined revenue of $12.4 billion, showing just how far Indian pharma is reaching on the international stage.