India should be among top 3 AI superpowers: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned India as one of the top three artificial intelligence (AI) superpowers in the world by 2047. The vision was shared during an interview with ANI, where he emphasized India's role in hosting the first global AI summit in the Global South. "As the first global AI summit is hosted in the Global South, India is creating a platform that amplifies under-represented voices and development priorities," Modi said.

Job market concerns 'Preparation is best antidote to fear' Responding to concerns over AI's impact on jobs, Modi said preparation is the best antidote to fear. He added that India has been investing in skilling and re-skilling its people for an AI-driven future. "We remain committed to strengthening every effort by our talented youth to make AI a force-multiplier for innovation and inclusion," he said.

AI sovereignty AI key driver in India's development journey On the subject of AI sovereignty, Modi said, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat in AI means India writing its own code for the digital century." He stressed that AI is a key driver in empowering citizens and accelerating India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Innovation focus Human-centric innovation needed for global development The PM stressed the need for human-centric innovation, saying, "Our vision is clear: AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric." He highlighted India's civilizational philosophy of technology serving humanity and not replacing it. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is structured around People, Planet, and Progress with a focus on diffusing AI's benefits to everyone rather than letting them be hoarded by early adopters.

Sectoral impact AI transforming healthcare and education Modi also highlighted the positive impact of AI in sectors like healthcare and education. He said, "In healthcare, AI is already delivering impact." The Prime Minister cited examples of AI-based solutions for early detection of diseases at primary and district health centers. In education, he pointed out how AI-powered personalized learning platforms are helping the students in rural and government schools receive customized academic support.