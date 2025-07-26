Modi's Maldives visit: India announces $565 million credit line, 6 deals

Two countries signed 6 new deals

This visit isn't just about handshakes—India announced a $565 million credit line to help boost infrastructure and social projects in the Maldives, plus agreed to cut their debt repayments by 40%.

The two countries also signed six new deals covering everything from fisheries to digital payments.

Despite past political tensions, this move signals a fresh start and tighter regional teamwork that could shape security and jobs in the area.