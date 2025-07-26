Next Article
Modi's Maldives visit: India announces $565 million credit line, 6 deals
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped by the Maldives on Saturday to celebrate 60 years of India-Maldives friendship.
He met with President Mohamed Muizzu—who once ran on an "India Out" campaign—and several top Maldivian leaders.
Modi will be the chief guest at their Independence Day event.
Two countries signed 6 new deals
This visit isn't just about handshakes—India announced a $565 million credit line to help boost infrastructure and social projects in the Maldives, plus agreed to cut their debt repayments by 40%.
The two countries also signed six new deals covering everything from fisheries to digital payments.
Despite past political tensions, this move signals a fresh start and tighter regional teamwork that could shape security and jobs in the area.