Woman, boyfriend held for murdering husband in Firozabad
A murder case from Tundla, Firozabad has caught attention after Shashi and her boyfriend Yadvendra were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Sunil Yadav.
The truth surfaced when Sunil's mother raised suspicions with the police on July 24, 2025.
Shashi and Yadvendra had reportedly been together for over a year and saw Sunil as standing in the way of their relationship.
Suspect tried to poison victim twice before succeeding
Police found that Shashi gave Sunil curd laced with poison on May 12, which made him seriously ill. After he started to recover, she tried again two days later—this time it was fatal.
Since no autopsy was done at first, gathering evidence took time. Still, investigators pieced things together using clothing and call records that linked both suspects to the crime.
Sunil and Shashi had been married for 12 years and have two children.
