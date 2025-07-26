Woman, boyfriend held for murdering husband in Firozabad

Suspect tried to poison victim twice before succeeding

Police found that Shashi gave Sunil curd laced with poison on May 12, which made him seriously ill. After he started to recover, she tried again two days later—this time it was fatal.

Since no autopsy was done at first, gathering evidence took time. Still, investigators pieced things together using clothing and call records that linked both suspects to the crime.

Sunil and Shashi had been married for 12 years and have two children.

```