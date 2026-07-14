Mohali farmers rally causes gridlock over proposed US trade deal
India
Mohali was pretty much gridlocked on Monday morning as farmers rallied against a proposed US trade deal.
The protest, organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), started at Nature Park and ended at Sector 34's exhibition ground.
Farmers worry the deal could bring a flood of American farm products, making it tough for local growers.
Chandigarh Kharar Zirakpur airport traffic jammed
Major roads connecting Chandigarh, Kharar, Zirakpur, and the airport were jammed for hours; school busses and officegoers barely moved.
Even with heavy police presence, traffic stayed frozen.
Despite all this chaos, protesters kept going.