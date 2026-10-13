Mohammad Anwar arrested after new Seemapuri building collapse in Delhi
India
After a dayslong search, police have arrested Mohammad Anwar, the owner of the New Seemapuri building in Delhi that collapsed on October 7, 2026.
The tragic incident killed at least four people, including some of Anwar's own family, and left eight others hurt.
Police probe demolition, DNA testing
Police are looking into whether demolition work next door, especially the use of vibrating machines, may have caused the collapse.
Forensic teams are also working to identify more victims by running DNA tests on remains found in the debris.
Anwar now faces serious charges for his role in what happened, and a magisterial inquiry is underway to dig deeper into how this disaster unfolded.