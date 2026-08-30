Mohan Bhagwat in New York says Hindus must accept Muslims
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at the "One World One Humanity" event in New York, urging Indians to embrace unity and mutual respect.
He made it clear that being Hindu means accepting everyone, saying, "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu."
His visit was part of a global outreach for RSS's 100th anniversary.
Mohan Bhagwat urges education for unity
Bhagwat pushed for education that breaks down social divisions and promotes harmony.
He emphasized that all religions lead to the same truth and everyone deserves dignity.
Criticizing political self-interest, he encouraged selfless action and highlighted India's Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam philosophy, reminding us that humanity is one big family, no matter our backgrounds.