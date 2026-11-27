Moksh Voyage prebooks funerals at India International Trade Fair
A Delhi-based startup, Moksh Voyage, is now letting people prebook funeral packages at the India International Trade Fair.
For anywhere between ₹6,000 and ₹1.5 lakh, you can arrange everything, from funeral planning and pallbearers to transportation and post-funeral rituals.
Over 300 people have already signed up, showing that even end-of-life planning is getting a modern twist.
US funeral industry $20.8B, SCI 17%
Booking funerals in advance is standard practice in places like the US.
The American funeral industry is massive, worth about $20.8 billion, with SCI holding about 17% of it and SCI's backlog of prepaid contracts standing at $18 billion.
Still, many X users say that while there is nothing morally wrong about making such arrangements, people should not find themselves viewing such services as a convenience to pull away from maintaining relations.