Monsoon blocks 109 Himachal Pradesh roads, Mandi records 43 closures
India
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with some serious monsoon trouble: 109 roads have been blocked, making travel tough in several districts.
Mandi saw the most closures (43), followed by Kullu (39), Sirmaur (eight), and Shimla (six).
On the bright side, no National Highways were affected.
Power mostly restored, water supply disrupted
The state managed to fix most power outages quickly, with only six transformers still down by evening, a big improvement from earlier in the day.
Water supply is a bigger issue right now, affecting 30 schemes across Himachal. Hamirpur was hit hardest with 13 disruptions.
Teams are out working to restore things, and locals are being urged to stay alert as monsoon conditions continue across the state.