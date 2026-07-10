Monsoon causes mayhem across India; 25 dead in rain-related incidents
What's the story
More than 25 people have been killed in rain-related incidents across the country, as severe monsoon rains wreaked havoc on roadways, uprooted trees, damaged property, and disrupted regular life. Fresh floods and landslides were recorded in Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while increasing water levels in a river submerged a 100-foot iron bridge in Kinnaur. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam have been the most severely hit states.
Urban impact
Traffic disrupted in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR also experienced significant waterlogging, particularly in urban areas. The heavy rains in Delhi and NCR also led to waterlogging in East Delhi, Sangam Vihar, Burari, and other areas. Traffic was disrupted at ITO, Rohtak Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. The death toll from a building collapse in Rohini rose to three. Predicting more rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital and surrounding regions.
Twitter Post
Ghazipur Mandi in Delhi waterlogged
#WATCH | Delhi: Ghazipur Mandi area waterlogged following the monsoon rains. Drone visuals from the area, shot around 9.05 am today. pic.twitter.com/761jcslINg— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2026
Western chaos
One body recovered in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, rescue operations were underway in Pimpri Chinchwad after a building collapsed at a waste-to-energy plant. One body was recovered and eight are feared trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, Central Railway on Friday announced the cancellation of several passenger and long-distance trains between Mumbai and Pune until July 17 due to restoration work in the landslide-hit Lonavala-Karjat ghat section. In Surat, floodwaters were receding but rain-related incidents claimed 17 lives over the past few days.
Statewide tragedy
Seven deaths reported in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported seven deaths due to rain-related incidents on Thursday. A 14-year-old boy was killed by lightning in Kushinagar while two women died from separate lightning strikes in Sant Kabir Nagar. In Bulandshahr, a wall collapse killed two and injured four others in Mundakheda village of Khurja. A man died and his two sons were injured when their tin shed collapsed in Shamli district. In Kerala, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Wayanad, killing seven people; one remains missing.