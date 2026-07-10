Monsoon causes mayhem across India; 25 dead in rain-related incidents 

Western chaos

One body recovered in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, rescue operations were underway in Pimpri Chinchwad after a building collapsed at a waste-to-energy plant. One body was recovered and eight are feared trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, Central Railway on Friday announced the cancellation of several passenger and long-distance trains between Mumbai and Pune until July 17 due to restoration work in the landslide-hit Lonavala-Karjat ghat section. In Surat, floodwaters were receding but rain-related incidents claimed 17 lives over the past few days.