Delhi braces for another round of rain, orange alert issued
What's the story
Delhi is bracing for another round of rain on Friday after heavy downpours on Thursday caused widespread disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital and surrounding regions. The forecast includes light to moderate rain in several areas with isolated moderate showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in the morning and forenoon.
Rainfall impact
Rainfall recorded at various weather stations
Thursday's rainfall was one of the heaviest this monsoon season, with Tukhmirpur receiving 160mm of rain. Other areas like Mayur Vihar (103mm), Delhi University (90mm), and Mehrauli (86mm) also recorded heavy downpours. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 72.6mm of rain from Thursday morning till Friday morning. The heavy rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including Vikas Marg and Sangam Vihar.
Air quality
Rain brings down temperatures, improves air quality
The downpour also brought a major improvement in Delhi's air quality, with the city recording an AQI of 48 on Thursday. This was the cleanest air since September 10, 2023. The heavy rains also led to a sharp drop in temperatures, with Safdarjung recording a maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius. Palam and Ridge stations recorded minimum temperatures of 22.6 degrees Celsius and 21.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Weather forecast
IMD issues weather forecast for Friday
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain for Friday with occasional thunderstorms. Easterly winds are expected to turn southwesterly by evening at speeds of 10-15km/h. The weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day with maximum temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. The IMD has warned that Friday's weather could lead to minor traffic disruptions and power outages.
Monsoon shift
Weather experts on seasonal monsoon
Weather experts attribute the continuous rainfall over the last two days to a seasonal monsoon trough shifting northwards toward the Himalayan foothills. Delhi is likely to witness widespread rainfall until this weather system moves further north. Drier conditions are expected from July 12 onwards, with generally cloudy skies till Tuesday and maximum temperatures rising back to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius.