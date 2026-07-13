Monsoon pauses Maharashtra Gujarat Madhya Pradesh coastal Andhra, Pune dry
The monsoon has hit pause across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, bringing mostly dry days.
Pune's weather is sticking to this trend: expect mainly dry skies with only a slight chance of drizzle and thunder for now.
This calm follows last week's heavy rains that were driven by some intense weather systems (which have now faded away).
IMD forecasts showers around July 20
Good news if you're missing the rain: the IMD says showers should pick up again around July 20 as a new low-pressure system forms over the Bay of Bengal.
Areas like Konkan, the Ghats, and Pune are set to get wetter.
In the meantime, clear skies have pushed Pune's daytime highs up to 31.2 Celsius, noticeably warmer than usual for this time of year.
Pune 473.1mm since June 1
Since June 1, Pune has already received 473.1mm of rain, way above its seasonal average!
Statewide rainfall is close to normal overall.