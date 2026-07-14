Monsoon to return to Uttar Pradesh from Friday July 17

Most of UP has been pretty dry over the past 24 hours (8:30am Sunday to 8:30am Monday), with 58 out of 75 districts getting no rain at all.

The state averaged just 2.9mm of rainfall: East UP saw a bit more at 4.9mm, while West UP barely got anything with only 0.1mm.

Still, some eastern spots like Nichlaul and Gorakhpur got hit with heavy showers, showing how uneven the monsoon has been across the state.