Monu Sharma fires 15-16 shots at Paramjit Dhankhar in Faridabad
A parking argument between two neighbors in Faridabad's Sector 21C took a tragic turn on November 5.
Monu Sharma called out Paramjit Dhankhar to talk things over, but things got heated fast.
Sharma ended up firing 15-16 shots at Dhankhar with his licensed pistol.
CCTV footage showed the lead-up to the shooting and the later confrontation near the gate, showing Dhankhar reaching the main gate, grabbing Sharma by the collar, and Sharma firing four more rounds.
Monu Sharma arrested after shooting
This was not the first clash between the families. They had argued before about various issues, including a recent dispute involving Dhankhar's son and even a dog.
After the shooting, Sharma left with his family, but was soon arrested by the police.