More than 12,000 Maharashtra farmers march to Mumbai for relief
More than 12,000 farmers are walking from Igatpuri to Mumbai, calling for urgent help as drought hits hard in Maharashtra.
They're asking for quick financial support, crop insurance payouts, and legal rights for those farming on forest land.
Farmers also want a fairer loan waiver policy and smoother payments under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.
Devendra Fadnavis to meet farmers Tuesday
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to meet farmer representatives on Tuesday evening to talk through their demands.
The state has just added 40 more drought-affected areas and promised a ₹5,000 advance before Diwali.
While there's been an interim proposal seeking a ₹17,500 crore relief package and loan recoveries paused, many crops are still badly damaged, so getting water and real relief out to people remains a huge challenge.