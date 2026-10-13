Most banks across India to close October 20 for Dussehra

The exact closure dates depend on where you are: for example, Agartala banks close as early as October 17, while cities like Chennai and Aizawl observe holidays on the 19.

Gangtok is not listed for the October 17 and 19 holidays, while Imphal has a holiday on October 19 and is exempt from the October 20 closure.

Even if your local branch is closed, digital banking and ATMs will still work fine; just expect possible delays with things like check clearances.