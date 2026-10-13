Most schools across India open October 14, watch local updates
India
Most schools across India will be open on October 14, since there's no national holiday.
But heads up, some local closures might still happen if there's bad weather or a regional holiday.
It's a good idea to check in with your school or keep an eye out for updates from local authorities, just in case plans change at the last minute.
Schools in Delhi-NCR and states open
In places like Delhi-NCR (that covers Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad), as well as states like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, schools are expected to run as usual unless something comes up locally.
If you want to stay ahead of any sudden announcements, watch your school WhatsApp groups or check their official website for the latest news.