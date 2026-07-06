'Mother is ex-IAS officer': Man when confronted for attacking girlfriend  

Public intervention

Passersby overpowered the accused

Hearing the woman's screams, passersby rushed to the spot and overpowered Nigam. They then informed the police about the incident. When the police arrived, Nigam allegedly threatened them, saying, "My mother is a retired IAS officer." The woman was rushed to a private medical college for treatment after suffering serious injuries in the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said that a case has been registered based on a complaint from the victim's family.