'Mother is ex-IAS officer': Man when confronted for attacking girlfriend
What's the story
A 38-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend in Kanpur on Saturday evening. The incident took place when the two were on their way to Brahmavart Ghat in Bithoor. Reportedly, an argument broke out between the couple during their journey. In an attempt to protect herself, the woman locked herself inside the car.
Attack details
Woman suffered serious injuries
However, the accused, identified as Devashish Nigam (38), allegedly smashed the vehicle with a brick two or three times. He then opened the door and dragged her onto the road. Once outside, he continued to hit her on the head and other body parts with a brick. The woman suffered serious injuries in this attack, police said.
Public intervention
Passersby overpowered the accused
Hearing the woman's screams, passersby rushed to the spot and overpowered Nigam. They then informed the police about the incident. When the police arrived, Nigam allegedly threatened them, saying, "My mother is a retired IAS officer." The woman was rushed to a private medical college for treatment after suffering serious injuries in the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said that a case has been registered based on a complaint from the victim's family.