MP A.A. Rahim moves Supreme Court over alleged DYFI detentions
India
Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim has gone to the Supreme Court, saying police illegally detained and mistreated members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) during a protest at Connaught Place, New Delhi, on October 11.
According to Rahim, protesters were held in special police vans without proper records or access to basic rights.
MP Rahim seeks probe and FIR
Rahim's petition asks the Supreme Court to declare these detentions unlawful and order an independent investigation into what happened.
He also wants an FIR filed against the officers involved and stresses that ending custodial torture is crucial for upholding constitutional rights.
The home ministry has been named in his plea as well.