Madhya Pradesh ends 2-child norm for government jobs
What's the story
The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has decided to end the two-child norm for government jobs. The decision was taken at a special "Destination Cabinet" meeting in Mandsaur on Wednesday. The Cabinet approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961, which had previously disqualified candidates with more than two children from government employment.
Employee relief
Amendments to conduct rules
The Cabinet also decided to amend the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, which deemed having more than two children as "misconduct" for government employees.
The amendment means that existing employees will no longer face disciplinary action or termination for having a third child.
However, this relaxation does not apply retrospectively to those already dismissed under the old provision.
Historical context
Two-child norm introduced in 2001
The two-child norm was introduced in 2001 by the Congress government under Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh to control population growth.
Under the provision, a person who had a third child on or after January 26, 2001, was considered ineligible for government employment and subjected existing employees to penalties like withholding increments and promotions.
Some employees, including teachers, were even dismissed for violating this provision.
Policy alignment
Similar relaxations in other states
Madhya Pradesh is not alone in relaxing the two-child norm for government jobs. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also scrapped similar restrictions.
Chhattisgarh had done away with its two-child rule in 2017.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recently announced financial incentives for families having a third child, offering ₹25,000 after the birth of a third child.