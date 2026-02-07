MP Pappu Yadav arrested for skipping court hearing in 1995 case

Case dates back to 1995

The case dates back to allegations that a house was fraudulently rented out as an MP office without proper disclosure, with Yadav accused of being involved.

He faces serious charges like forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and more.

After his arrest, he was taken for a medical check-up but had to be shifted to another hospital when his health worsened.

Police say the arrest happened because he missed court dates; he's expected in court on February 7.