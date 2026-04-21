MP shocker: Boy, 11, killed, body hidden in blue drum

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy was found murdered and his body stuffed in a drum in Satna, Madhya Pradesh . The victim has been identified as Shivraj Rajak, a Class V student who lived with his mother and siblings in a rented room. His father works in Nashik, Maharashtra . The gruesome discovery was made on Monday afternoon when police broke into the locked room at Bank Colony under Kolgawan police station limits.

Discovery What we know about incident Shivraj's mother, who works as a domestic help, returned home around 12:30pm to find the door locked from the outside. She found her son's shoes near the entrance but couldn't locate him. Concerned, she immediately reported to the Kolgawan police station and filed a missing persons report. The police then broke open the lock and discovered bloodstains on the walls and a bloodied sickle inside the room.

Investigation Investigation underway, focus on absconding suspect The police found a blue drum with blood marks on its outer surface. Upon opening it, they discovered Shivraj's body with his throat slit. A forensic team collected evidence from the scene, including the sickle believed to be used in the murder. The investigation has focused on a man known to Shivraj's family who ran a nearby laundry business and is currently absconding.

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Harassment Suspect was allegedly obsessed with Shivraj's mother The suspect had allegedly been harassing Shivraj's mother for months, trying to pressure her into marriage, which she had repeatedly rejected. When his advances were rebuffed, he reportedly resorted to threats. Authorities believe the suspect took advantage of the boy being home alone while his father was away to exact a vengeful "punishment" against the mother.

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