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Home / News / India News / MP shocker: Boy, 11, killed, body hidden in blue drum
MP shocker: Boy, 11, killed, body hidden in blue drum
The victim was a Class V student

MP shocker: Boy, 11, killed, body hidden in blue drum

By Snehil Singh
Apr 21, 2026
12:38 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy was found murdered and his body stuffed in a drum in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The victim has been identified as Shivraj Rajak, a Class V student who lived with his mother and siblings in a rented room. His father works in Nashik, Maharashtra. The gruesome discovery was made on Monday afternoon when police broke into the locked room at Bank Colony under Kolgawan police station limits.

Discovery

What we know about incident

Shivraj's mother, who works as a domestic help, returned home around 12:30pm to find the door locked from the outside. She found her son's shoes near the entrance but couldn't locate him. Concerned, she immediately reported to the Kolgawan police station and filed a missing persons report. The police then broke open the lock and discovered bloodstains on the walls and a bloodied sickle inside the room.

Investigation

Investigation underway, focus on absconding suspect

The police found a blue drum with blood marks on its outer surface. Upon opening it, they discovered Shivraj's body with his throat slit. A forensic team collected evidence from the scene, including the sickle believed to be used in the murder. The investigation has focused on a man known to Shivraj's family who ran a nearby laundry business and is currently absconding.

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Harassment

Suspect was allegedly obsessed with Shivraj's mother

The suspect had allegedly been harassing Shivraj's mother for months, trying to pressure her into marriage, which she had repeatedly rejected. When his advances were rebuffed, he reportedly resorted to threats. Authorities believe the suspect took advantage of the boy being home alone while his father was away to exact a vengeful "punishment" against the mother.

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Community response

Mobile switched off since incident

Three specialized police teams have been deployed across district borders to track the accused. Additionally, it was found that the accused's mobile phone had been switched off since the incident was discovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered even as the community remains in shock.

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