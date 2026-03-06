MP: Siblings on way to exam killed over property dispute
India
Two young siblings, Sheetal, 20, and Kuldeep Malviya, 19, were attacked and killed by their own uncle and cousin in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.
The incident happened early Friday morning (around 7:30 am) while the siblings were on their way to an exam.
Police say the attack was likely sparked by a long-running property dispute between the families.
Both accused arrested, investigation underway
Both accused have been arrested, and police are digging deeper into what led to this tragedy.
Superintendent Deepak Shukla said that the siblings were beaten with sticks, which caused fatal injuries.
Police say a long-standing land dispute existed between the families, and further investigation is underway.