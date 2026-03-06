MP: Siblings on way to exam killed over property dispute India Mar 06, 2026

Two young siblings, Sheetal, 20, and Kuldeep Malviya, 19, were attacked and killed by their own uncle and cousin in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

The incident happened early Friday morning (around 7:30 am) while the siblings were on their way to an exam.

Police say the attack was likely sparked by a long-running property dispute between the families.