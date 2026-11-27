MSU president Laldinsanga hospitalized after hunger strike over MPSC errors
Laldinsanga, president of the Mizoram Students's Union (MSU), landed in the hospital after four days on a hunger strike.
He's protesting alleged recruitment mess-ups by the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) and calling for its chairperson, R Lalramnghaka, to step down.
Even from his hospital bed, Laldinsanga says he's committed to highlighting mistakes that have hurt young job seekers.
MSU leaders camped outside MPSC office
With Laldinsanga hospitalized, fellow MSU leaders are still camped outside the MPSC office, continuing the hunger strike.
They point out there have been over 24 corrections in job-related matters since Lalramnghaka assumed office in May 2024 and say these errors are stressing out aspiring candidates.
The union has also asked Mizoram's governor to help fix things. He's promised to look into it and talk with the chief minister about next steps.