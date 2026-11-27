Laldinsanga, president of the Mizoram Students's Union (MSU), landed in the hospital after four days on a hunger strike.

He's protesting alleged recruitment mess-ups by the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) and calling for its chairperson, R Lalramnghaka, to step down.

Even from his hospital bed, Laldinsanga says he's committed to highlighting mistakes that have hurt young job seekers.