Mukesh Kumbhakarna confesses then surrenders after killing wife in Kannad
India
A tragic incident from Kannad town, Maharashtra: Mukesh Kumbhakarna, 50, confessed to killing his wife Rohini, 44, after a heated argument early Monday morning.
He later turned himself in at the local police station, telling officers he acted out of suspicion about her character.
Murder case registered against Kumbhakarna
The couple had recently moved for their kids' education but were back in Kannad for the holidays.
Police have registered a case against Kumbhakarna under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is underway.