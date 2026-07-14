Mumbai 14-year-old Aarika Srivastav dies after tree falls on autorickshaw

Aarika Srivastav, 14 at the time of the crash, died on May 17 at age 15 after a tree crashed onto the autorickshaw she was riding in Mumbai on May 10.

She was traveling with her sister Manasvi and friend Harshita Kumar. Manasvi had minor injuries, while Aarika and Harshita were seriously hurt.

Aarika was declared brain-dead three days later and passed away three days after her 15th birthday.