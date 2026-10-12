Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train nears completion with trials planned next year
India
India's first bullet train is almost here! After years of delays over land and funding, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is finally in its last lap in Gujarat.
The stretch between Surat and Vapi should be done by December 2026, with homegrown train trials kicking off next year.
If all goes well, you could hop on board as early as August 2027.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad project cost climbs from ₹97,500cr
This ₹2 trillion project blends Japanese Shinkansen tech with Indian upgrades: think India's first underwater rail tunnel under Thane Creek and a powerful new traction system.
Costs have climbed from the original ₹97,500 crore due to taxes and extra land needs, but for now, BEML's locally built trains will hit speeds up to 280km/h as part of the mixed-technology rollout.