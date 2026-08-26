Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail completes over 100km of piers
India's first bullet train is picking up speed, literally.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project just finished building over 100km of piers along its 135.45-km elevated section from Shilphata in Thane district to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared an update on the project and highlighted rapid advances between these two big cities.
Maharashtra section building 3 elevated stations
Maharashtra is making a solid mark on the project, with about 135.45km of the track running through Thane and Palghar.
Out of this, nearly 74km of piers are ready for viaduct girder installation, and three elevated stations (Thane, Virar, and Boisar) are coming up.
There's also some cool engineering: bridges over rivers, tunnels through mountains, and even a station built high above ground to protect mangroves.
MAHSR expected to slash travel time
Once it's done, the bullet train will zoom, cutting down travel time in a big way.
It'll be one of India's fastest trains ever, a real game-changer for how we get around.