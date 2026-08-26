Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail completes over 100km of piers

India's first bullet train is picking up speed, literally.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project just finished building over 100km of piers along its 135.45-km elevated section from Shilphata in Thane district to Zaroli village near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared an update on the project and highlighted rapid advances between these two big cities.