Mumbai airport keeps 265 international winter flights after airlines agreed
India
Good news for travelers: Mumbai Airport has decided not to cut 265 international flights from its winter schedule after a positive meeting with airlines.
Everyone agreed to stick with the usual flight slots, so your travel plans won't get a surprise shake-up.
MIAL, airlines plan Terminal 1 redevelopment
MIAL and airline representatives are teaming up to redevelop Terminal 1, aiming for smooth operations even during construction.
A joint group will plan the details within two weeks, and airlines have agreed to help balance traffic.
Plus, MIAL will support any moves to the new Navi Mumbai airport.
Another meeting is set for October 28 to keep things running smoothly as changes roll out.