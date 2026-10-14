Mumbai airport to revamp Terminal 1B January 2027 after fire
India
Mumbai Airport is set to revamp its northern section of Terminal 1B starting January 2027, following a fire earlier this year that highlighted safety concerns over the aging structure.
The goal? To handle up to 20 million passengers a year, up from the current 15 million, so expect things to get bigger and better.
Terminal 2 international cuts paused
Plans to cut back international flights at Terminal 2 were put on hold after airlines pushed back.
While most travelers won't notice big changes yet, Mumbai Airport is still advising everyone to keep an eye on their flight information: some schedules or terminal assignments might shift as construction moves forward.