Mumbai BMC proposes charging ₹1 to ₹5 for pay-and-use toilets
India
Heads up, Mumbai!
The city's civic body (BMC) wants to start charging for public pay-and-use toilets: think ₹1 for urinals and ₹5 for washrooms, instead of the current free or ₹2 rates.
Using bathroom facilities could also cost ₹10, double the old price.
Operators cite costs, plan needs approval
Turns out, private agencies and NGOs run these toilets and are struggling with cleaning and upkeep costs across 846 complexes.
A BMC official shared that raising fees should help them manage expenses better.
Plus, BMC plans to renovate many toilets and add digital monitoring: around 8,173 community toilet complexes won't be affected for now.
This plan still needs a green light from civic group leaders before it rolls out.