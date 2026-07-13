Mumbai BMC to pilot manhole railguards after fatal manhole fall
India
After a heartbreaking accident where a 55-year-old man lost his life falling into an open manhole, Mumbai's civic body (BMC) has decided to pilot a project for "manhole railguards" in L Ward (think Saki Naka and Chandivali).
The idea is to make open manholes safer during roadwork so no one else gets hurt.
One meter framed railguards with nets
The new railguards are basically sturdy, one-meter-high square barriers with metal frames and nets, designed to keep people from accidentally falling in.
Mayor Tawde has suggested adding reflectors or flashing lights for night safety, and some might be collapsible to fit different spots.
BMC will use feedback from this trial run before deciding if the model can be implemented across other wards of the city.