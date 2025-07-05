Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall and traffic delays
Heads up, Mumbai—IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall from July 5 to 7.
Expect steady showers, mostly in the afternoons and evenings, with temps between 29°C and 31°C and humidity staying high.
TL;DR
Thane on orange alert for July 6
Multiple weather systems are behind the downpour, including a cyclonic circulation and an offshore trough.
Thane's on orange alert for even heavier rain on July 6.
The city could see waterlogging and traffic delays, so it's smart to check updates before heading out.
BMC has stormwater pumps running and control rooms ready just in case things get messy.