Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall and traffic delays

TL;DR

Thane on orange alert for July 6

Multiple weather systems are behind the downpour, including a cyclonic circulation and an offshore trough.

Thane's on orange alert for even heavier rain on July 6.

The city could see waterlogging and traffic delays, so it's smart to check updates before heading out.

BMC has stormwater pumps running and control rooms ready just in case things get messy.