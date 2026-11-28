Mumbai commuter, 55, stabbed near Thakurli station after asking smokers
A 55-year-old commuter was stabbed on a Mumbai local train near Thakurli station after he asked three young men to stop smoking in the luggage compartment.
The attack happened in front of other passengers, and the suspects ran off before anyone could catch them.
Bharat Tople injured, suspects at large
The victim, Bharat Tople, a Shahad resident and representative of the Kalyan-Kasara railway commuters' association, suffered a serious nose injury but thankfully avoided harm to his eye.
The accused were still at large when this report was published, highlighting ongoing concerns about passenger safety on city trains.