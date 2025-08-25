Next Article
Mumbai cop loses ₹3 lakh to online scammers
A senior Mumbai police inspector, MK Bagwan, lost nearly ₹3 lakh after downloading a fake traffic challan app from a link shared in his police WhatsApp group.
The scammers used the app to access his bank accounts and make multiple withdrawals between August 18 and 22, 2025.
Bank has been notified; investigators are working to track down
The fraudulent app asked for Bagwan's banking details, leading to an initial loss of ₹99,800 and then seven more transactions totaling ₹1.98 lakh the next day.
He tried to alert the bank right away but couldn't since it was closed at the time.
Bagwan has now filed a police case and his bank has been notified; investigators are working to track down those behind the scam.