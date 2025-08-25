Uttarakhand: Flash floods devastate Chamoli, roads, homes heavily damaged

A sudden cloudburst brought flash floods and debris to Chamoli's Tharali region on August 22-23, 2024. Homes, roads, and markets were badly damaged— even the SDM's house and tehsil office was heavily covered by debris. The main Tharali-Gwaldam road was shut due to debris and heavy rainfall, cutting off key access.

One woman dead, elderly man missing One woman lost her life under debris, while an elderly man is still missing. Several injured people had to be airlifted out for treatment.

Rescue teams are struggling with waterlogged streets and thick mud that make reaching people tough.

Power, drinking water schemes affected Basic services took a big hit: drinking water schemes broke down and power is out in over 60 villages.

Many families have moved into relief camps where they're getting food and essentials as repairs continue.