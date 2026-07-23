'Will plant 50gm powder in bags': Mumbai cop threatens students
What's the story
A Mumbai policeman has been suspended after he allegedly threatened students with a false drug case. The incident, which was caught on video, shows the officer threatening a group of students detained in a police van, presumably during protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). In the video, the officer warns them against returning to protests or facing serious consequences.
Cop
'Because of you, we are suffering'
The policeman can be seen in the video saying, "If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives."
He then proceeds to tell them that he will frame them in a fake drug case.
"I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags...your life will be finished," he said, adding they wouldn't be able to secure bail and would have to "rot in jail."
He is also heard telling the students, "Because of you, we are suffering."
Twitter Post
Watch video here
एक वायरल वीडियो में दावा किया गया है कि @MumbaiPolice प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों को धमका रही है कि अगर वे दोबारा प्रदर्शन करने लौटे, तो उन्हें झूठे ड्रग्स के मामले में फँसा दिया जाएगा और पूरी ज़िंदगी जेल में सड़ना पड़ेगा।— Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) July 23, 2026
अगर यह सच है, तो यह सिर्फ़ छात्रों को डराने की कोशिश नहीं,… pic.twitter.com/36KescEmro
Investigation underway
Congress reacts to incident
The video was shared by the Mumbai unit of the Congress.
"If this is true, it's not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights," the Congress stated.
As the incident drew backlash, the Mumbai Police said it had removed the cop from his present posting pending investigation.
"Mumbai Police has ordered an inquiry into the matter...The concerned driver has been removed from the place of his present posting," Mumbai DCP (operations) Akbar Pathan said.
Protest containment
Mumbai Police's methods to control protests come under fire
The Mumbai Police's methods to control the protests have also come under fire.
Reports said that authorities have resorted to targeted direct-contact methods, such as digital tracking and home visits, to deter repeat participation in student protests.
Protesters named in existing FIRs or those who had received legal notices reported receiving phone calls and message requests from local police stations asking them to stay home and to share their live location.