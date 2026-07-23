'Will plant 50gm powder in bags': Mumbai cop threatens students

The policeman can be seen in the video saying, "If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives."

He then proceeds to tell them that he will frame them in a fake drug case.

"I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags...your life will be finished," he said, adding they wouldn't be able to secure bail and would have to "rot in jail."

He is also heard telling the students, "Because of you, we are suffering."